Associate Professor / Professor - Open Field - Industrial Engineering & Operations Research

Position overviewPosition title: Full Professor, Associate Professor
Application Window
Open date: October 9, 2024
Next review date: Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)
Apply by this date to ensure full consideration by the committee.
Final date: Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)
Applications will continue to be accepted until this date.
Position description
The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, welcomes applications for a full-time, tenured Associate or Full Professor position. Applicants from all IEOR research areas, broadly defined, will be considered. Successful candidates are expected to have demonstrated an exceptional record of leadership in research, education, mentorship, and service.
UC Berkeley’s IEOR department offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees and is at the forefront of research and teaching of operations research and analytics methods, as well as the advancement of quantitative solutions in the areas of healthcare, logistics and transportation, supply chains, energy, security, finance, and e-commerce. This position offers the opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration within the IEOR Department and also with distinguished faculty and researchers from the College of Engineering, the College of Computing Data Science and Society, the School of Information, the Haas Business School, and other programs on the UC Berkeley campus and within the greater San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more about our department and its programs, please visit ieor.berkeley.edu.
The UC Berkeley IEOR Dept recognizes the intrinsic relationship between diversity and excellence in all our endeavors. The University of California embraces open and equitable access to opportunities for learning and development as our obligation and goal. We seek candidates who demonstrate a commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging through their research, teaching, and service.
Candidates should also demonstrate how they plan to contribute through research, teaching, and mentoring to the core values of the IEOR Department: integrity, excellence, dignity, and justice. Candidates should know that financial and in-kind resources are available to pursue activities that help accelerate our efforts to achieve our diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging goals, with the full backing of the College of Engineering. Examples of ongoing programs in the College are available at: engineering.berkeley.edu/diversity.
The Department is committed to addressing the family needs of faculty, including dual career couples and single parents. We are also interested in candidates who have had non-traditional career paths or who have taken time off for family reasons, or who have achieved excellence in careers outside academia. For information about potential relocation to Berkeley, or career needs of accompanying partners and spouses, please visit:
http://ofew.berkeley.edu/new-faculty
The University of California is committed to creating and maintaining a community dedicated to the advancement, application, and transmission of knowledge and creative endeavors through academic excellence, where all individuals who participate in University programs and activities can work and learn together in a safe and secure environment, free of violence, harassment, discrimination, exploitation, or intimidation. Consistent with this commitment, UC Berkeley requires all applicants for Senate faculty positions to complete, sign, and upload an Authorization of Information Release form into AP Recruit as part of their application. If an applicant does not include the signed authorization, the application will be considered incomplete, and as with any incomplete application, will not receive further consideration. Although all applicants for faculty recruitments must complete the entire application, applicants will only be subject to reference checks if and when they are selected as the candidate to whom the hiring unit would like to extend a formal offer. More information is available on this website.
Department: https://ieor.berkeley.edu/
Qualifications
Basic qualifications: Applicants must have a Ph.D. (or equivalent international degree).
The ideal candidate will have an exceptional record of research, education, mentorship, and service and a strong commitment to equity and inclusion. The ideal candidate will also be able to make a convincing case for their vision for future innovations in research and teaching, as well as demonstrated ability to work with industry and colleagues to raise funds to support such research.
Application Requirements
Curriculum Vitae - Your most recently updated C.V.
Cover Letter
Statement of Research
Statement of Teaching
Statement on Contributions to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging - Statement on your contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in research, teaching, and service, including information about your record of activities to date, and plans for contributing if hired at UC Berkeley. More Information and guidelines.
Most relevant publications
Authorization to Release Information Form - A reference check will be completed only if you are selected as the candidate to whom the hiring unit would like to extend a formal offer. Download, complete, sign, and upload the Authorization to Release Information form.
- 3-5 required (contact information only)
Applicants who are under serious consideration will be asked to provide references.
Help contact: rpauling@berkeley.edu
About UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The excellence of the institution requires an environment in which the diverse community of faculty, students, and staff are welcome and included. Successful candidates will demonstrate knowledge and skill related to ensuring equity and inclusion in the activities of their academic position (e.g., teaching, research, and service, as applicable).
The University of California, Berkeley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status.
Please refer to the University of California’s Affirmative Action Policy and the University of California’s Anti-Discrimination Policy.
In searches when letters of reference are required all letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC Berkeley statement of confidentiality prior to submitting their letter.
As a University employee, you will be required to comply with all applicable University policies and/or collective bargaining agreements, as may be amended from time to time. Federal, state, or local government directives may impose additional requirements.