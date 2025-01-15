Associate Professor / Professor - Open Field - Industrial Engineering & Operations Research

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, welcomes applications for a full-time, tenured Associate or Full Professor position. Applicants from all IEOR research areas, broadly defined, will be considered. Successful candidates are expected to have demonstrated an exceptional record of leadership in research, education, mentorship, and service.

UC Berkeley’s IEOR department offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees and is at the forefront of research and teaching of operations research and analytics methods, as well as the advancement of quantitative solutions in the areas of healthcare, logistics and transportation, supply chains, energy, security, finance, and e-commerce. This position offers the opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration within the IEOR Department and also with distinguished faculty and researchers from the College of Engineering, the College of Computing Data Science and Society, the School of Information, the Haas Business School, and other programs on the UC Berkeley campus and within the greater San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more about our department and its programs, please visit ieor.berkeley.edu.

The UC Berkeley IEOR Dept recognizes the intrinsic relationship between diversity and excellence in all our endeavors. The University of California embraces open and equitable access to opportunities for learning and development as our obligation and goal. We seek candidates who demonstrate a commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging through their research, teaching, and service.

Candidates should also demonstrate how they plan to contribute through research, teaching, and mentoring to the core values of the IEOR Department: integrity, excellence, dignity, and justice. Candidates should know that financial and in-kind resources are available to pursue activities that help accelerate our efforts to achieve our diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging goals, with the full backing of the College of Engineering. Examples of ongoing programs in the College are available at: engineering.berkeley.edu/diversity.

The Department is committed to addressing the family needs of faculty, including dual career couples and single parents. We are also interested in candidates who have had non-traditional career paths or who have taken time off for family reasons, or who have achieved excellence in careers outside academia. For information about potential relocation to Berkeley, or career needs of accompanying partners and spouses, please visit:

